Routine survey reveals 'unexpected' milfoil infestation in Lake Cadillac; immediate treatment urged

CADILLAC — Immediate treatment has been recommended to address an Eurasion watermilfoil infestation in Lake Cadillac.
According to the Cadillac City Council agenda, on Aug. 9, biologists from Restorative Lake Sciences completed a routine survey of aquatic vegetation in Lake Cadillac and the findings were “highly unexpected.”
A map of the findings shows infestation in multiple areas of the lake, with an especially dense concentration on the west side.
According to Jennifer L. Jermalowicz-Jones, water resources director for RLS, it is probable that the current infestation is the result of a seed bank re-emergence. This can occur at any time and on any lake that at one time had a large infestation of Eurasian watermilfoil, Jermalowicz-Jones said, because the original seeds were likely deposited into the lake sediment and these seeds can lay dormant for quite some time. Some lakes experience re-emergences years after large infestations are successfully treated.
“The responsible management action to pursue in these cases is urgent and potent treatment,” council documents state. “Thus, RLS recommends that we treat approximately 150 acres of Lake Cadillac as soon as possible.”
Treatment costs for the entire area could be as high as $90,000. The approved budget for fiscal year 2023 only includes appropriations for approximately $16,000 in costs, therefore a budget amendment to appropriate the funds would be necessary for treatment.
In order to prepare to spray quickly when final determinations are made on the treatment requirements, city staff have recommended that council approve the resolution for a budget amendment to transfer additional funds to the Lake Treatment Fund and appropriate additional funds to cover potential treatment costs of up to $90,000. Once final costs are known, the transfer will be adjusted to only fund the required costs of the year.
The Cadillac City Council will consider the recommendation at their Monday meeting. Council meets at 6 p.m. at the Cadillac Municipal Complex, located at 200 N. Lake St.
