Q: Is there a completion date for the M-115 bridge rebuilding project in Mesick?
A: The answer is yes. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $1.9 million to replace the beams and deck of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River west of Mesick. This project includes repairs to the bridge substructure — abutments and piers — and rebuilding the bridge approaches on M-115.
The project started in May and is expected to be completed by Sept. 3. This project will extend the service life of this 71-year-old bridge.
Q: When traveling from Mitchell Street on 13th Street/Crosby Road, why are there no signs for the new roundabout?
A: Rover reached out to Prein and Newhof Project Engineer Connie Houk who said signs were going to be erected before the start of construction, which is scheduled to start Monday and continue through Nov. 15. The new roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Crosby Road and Division Street.
Houk said the project manager contacted MISS DIG on Aug. 23 and the earliest signs could be put up were Friday (Aug. 27).
Houk said while there have been multiple changeable message signs put around the area to alert people to the start of the project, but one was not placed on 13th Street/Crosby Road.
