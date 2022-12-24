Q: Will the weather coming this weekend stop Santa from delivering presents?
A: The simple answer to this question is no. While we are going to have one doozie of a storm, it doesn’t mean the storm is going to be as impactful in other locations across the country. Couple that with the fact that Christmas will endure and will happen regardless of weather, so there is no need to be fearful of that.
Then there is Santa’s secret weapon in these types of events, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. With that Rudolph and his nose guiding Santa’s Sleigh, he will be able to see through even the biggest blizzards.
Finally, let’s not forget about Christmas magic. With all these things aiding him, Santa certainly will make his way to Michigan and the Cadillac area.
Q: How does Santa stay warm in bad weather?
A: With all focus given to the storm that has been pounding Michigan the last couple of days, this is a great question.
For this, Santa turns to Mrs. Claus for help. She crafted his suit which keep him toasty during his worldwide trek. It also utilizes some good ol’ Christmas magic. During his many stops on Christmas Eve, Santa also gets a brief chance to warm up when he is delivering gifts.
Then there are all the cookies and milk that Santa eats during his trip. All the extra calories help to keep him insulated if you know what I mean, and I think you do. (It’s his big belly!)
As for the reindeer, their fur keeps them pretty insulated, but like Santa, all the carrots and reindeer feed that is left for them help give them the energy they need to make the trip, especially in adverse conditions like this year.
With that, Rover wishes you a Merry Christmas.
