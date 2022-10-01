Q: “Why can’t the clock facing Chapín Street on the clock tower be put towards Lake Street, where the White Pine Trail sign is? Driving from the south on Lake Street, the clock is not visible as you are driving north. Do we need two signs indicating they have reached the White Pine Trail?”
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover he reached out to Prein and Newhof engineer Connie Boice for some assistance on this answer. He said one of the clocks is visible when pulling into the parking lot, one is visible when in the lot and the one facing the north has some trees blocking the clock a little bit. Payne said the city decided to leave the trees. He also said the clock tower wasn’t built for that exact location when it was originally constructed and the city adjusted it to fit that location the best it could for the cost.
As for the signs, Payne said there is only one sign and it’s facing Lake Street to let trail users see the trailhead and to tell others what that location is. He added the banner that was hanging was advertising the White Pine ride, which is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Boice elaborated on the subject.
She said there are three clocks. One faces the parking lot so when bicyclists are using the trail, they can check the clock to see what time they leave on their ride. The other two clocks face Lake Street coming from the Rotary Pavilion and the other is visible on the corner of West Chapin Street, she said.
There is only one sign for the trailhead and Boice said it’s facing the corner of Lake Street and Chapin Street. The sign on the clocktower says, “Cadillac Commons Trailhead” with an arch below that says, “White Pine Trail,” Boice said.
This is an entrance sign for riders coming up the White Pine Trail to let them know that they have arrived at the northern end and Boice said the Cadillac trailhead is one of the two ends of the 92-mile-long Fred Meijer White Pine Trail linear state park. The White Pine Trail spans from Grand Rapids to Cadillac.
Don’t forget to help get Rover some exercise by asking a question. You can send your question to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.