Q: A white airplane flies low over our neighborhood several times. It is really loud. Can’t it fly in another part of town? What can we do?
A: Rover reached out to the Wexford County Airport via its Facebook page and got an answer to these questions.
Rover was told occasionally the airport receives complaints of loud aircraft/low-flying aircraft. Rover was told the reason these aircraft fly where they do is because there is something called a flight pattern.
When these planes are coming into the runway, they fly at what is called left downwind, then they turn left base, then final for the runway, according to the message Rover received from the airport. The airport’s response concluded by saying it has planes that provide single engine and some multi-engine instruction, and sometimes they make lots of passes throughout the day teaching students.
Q: Why are the members of Cadillac City Council drinking bottled water when the announcement of safe tap water was made?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia to find an answer to this question. Peccia told Rover there is no correlation between the bottled water’s availability, coffee, or any other drink versus the safety of the city’s tap water. If a city resident has questions regarding water or water quality within the city, Peccia suggests they contact the Utilities Department at (231) 775-0181.
