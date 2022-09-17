Q: When will the sidewalk behind the Cadillac Elks Lodge and Oasis Family Resource Center in Downtown Cadillac be fixed?
A: Rover contacted Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to see if he could help with this as fall and winter are quickly approaching. After talking with Payne, Rover has good news to share. He said that the sidewalk should be addressed within the next couple of weeks.
Q: I know nothing about the Trailhead talked about online and in the newspaper. Several of us are confused about the articles regarding the green marks on the road on Lake Street. What are they for and who is allowed on them?
A: The green markings are part of the White Pine Trail trailhead project. The bright green color is meant to increase the visibility of cyclists using bike lanes.
Drivers will see the bright green at the crossing of Lake Street at The Trailhead at Cadillac Commons, across the exit driveway of the Lake Street parking lot, and on two legs of the South Street/Lake Street intersection.
Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said green markings are simply something communities have started using to identify the bike path when it’s in the roadway. While the markings are used to signify a bike lane, Payne said anyone is allowed to walk it, too.
