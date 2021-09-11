Q: There was a huge pile of wood chips in the Cadillac Junior High School parking lot one day. The next day they had vanished without a trace. What happened to them? Also, what’s with the cargo container and portable office there?
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the wood chips were staged there for delivery throughout the district to the playgrounds for the required fall protection. The junior high school was a central location to store them for distribution, Brown said.
As bond work wrapped up at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the cargo container and portable office used during contraction were moved to the junior high in anticipation of Phase III bond work, Brown said. Phase III goes out to bid in November with construction commencing this winter, according to Brown.
Q: In last week’s Ask Rover there was no mention where residents who could not attend the gypsy moth could go to receive information about the licensed contractors who will spray against the pest in 2022. Can you provide that?
A: Last week, Rover reported Wexford County Commissioner Mike Bengelink said potential solutions were not topics of the meeting but rather information surrounding the gypsy moth.
In the end, the meeting resulted in 28 residents hearing from experts in the field and they also received information about who licensed contractors are who will spray against gypsy moth. He also said it was his belief most of the residents at the meeting will be spraying next year.
Rover reached out to Bengelink again had he provided Rover with a list of sprayers, which can be found on www.cadillacnews.com. Bengelink also said North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area Program Coordinator Vicki Sawicki is always happy to help answer a question or connect people with resources. She can be reached by calling (231) 429-5072.
