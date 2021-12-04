Q: What can someone do who is dealing with stray cats?
A: Rover found out that the Wexford County Animal Shelter takes owner-surrendered cats, but they can’t take or do anything with feral or stray cats.
Wexford County Animal Control Officer Jamie Geeseman told Rover the animal shelter follows and enforces state laws and in those laws, there is no such thing as a cat-at-large. She said the state addresses dog-at-large and livestock-at-large, but a cat outside with no signs of ownership is considered a self-sustaining animal. She also recommends people not feed them and let instinct take over.
While the Wexford County Animal Shelter can’t take stray cats, Geeseman said the Wonderland Humane Society does have a program that will trap, neuter or spay and release feral or stray cats. There is a small fee and the program is limited in the number of stray and/or feral cats it can take, Geeseman said. Once completed, Geeseman said the tip of either the left or right ear on the animal is clipped to let people know that animal has been altered and can’t reproduce.
To get more information about the trap, alter and release program, call the humane society at (231) 920-6405 or email Info@WonderlandHumane.org.
