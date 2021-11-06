Q: Why are the lanes so tight and narrow on the new roundabout at Crosby and M-55?
A: Rover again talked with Prein and Newhof Project Engineer Connie Houk. She told Rover the width of the roundabout circle is 20 feet and the normal lane width is anywhere between 10 and 12 feet. She also said the approaches and 12 feet and widens to 15 feet as a vehicle enters the roundabout circle. She also said plow trucks from Missaukee County and the City of Cadillac recently drove through it to see how the trucks fit. Houk said they were happy with it and had no concerns once it was opened to traffic.
Although the end date for the project is Nov. 15, Houk said it will be opened to traffic before that, but she didn’t give an exact date. Houk said pavement marking was started on Tuesday with the hope of finishing on Wednesday once the snow melted. The expectation was the signs would go up on Thursday and then the temporary lighting was expected soon after.
With that, Houk said the roundabout possibly could be opened by the time you are reading this or soon after.
