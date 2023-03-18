Q: What are all the large white bags outside the Missaukee County Recycling Center?
A: Missaukee County Recycling Center Manager Emrick Crosby said the large white bags are filled with plastics that have been sorted and they currently working on bailing them to clean the yard up.
Q: How long you can live in a travel trailer or a motor home in the city of Cadillac? Is there any recourse for illegal rentals?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff to see if he could help with this.
For the first part of the question, Wolff said technically a travel trailer or recreational vehicle can’t be a primary residence because the city’s Property Maintenance Code states that RVs can’t be connected permanently to either sanitary sewer or water. He also said the city’s code states it can only be occupied for up to 72 hours, but the city’s code enforcement officer can grant a one-time 72-hour extension after a written request is received.
The code also states storage of RVs is limited to those recreational vehicles owned by the owner, renter, or legal occupant of the property.
Also, RVs shall be stored or parked within the confines of the rear or side yard areas with a minimum three-foot setback from side or rear lot lines. On lakefront property, the code states the yard abutting the lake shall be considered the rear yard. It also states the code enforcement officer shall determine if rear lot storage is possible.
As for the second part of the question, Wolff said there is recourse for “illegal rentals.”
He said all rental housing within the city must be registered, so if the city identifies that one is not, internal processes are followed. He said typically the reason is the rental owner didn’t do research and didn’t realize there was a process for registering their rental property with the city. The other way is via complaint.
Wolff said if there is a complaint, he will first verify there is registration data with the city. If there isn’t, he will send that property owner paperwork. If the rental property owner doesn’t send it back, Wolff said there are penalties in place. Most are civil infractions, i.e. fines, but there are some punishable by misdemeanors.
“For the most part, people didn’t realize they had to register their rentals. Once they are made aware, they comply,” he said.
He also wanted to remind city residents that through the city’s website, www.cadillac-mi.net, there is a way to report concerns, via the “Fix-It” forms. He said the link to the form can be found at the bottom of the city website’s home page titled, “Report a Concern.” Wolff said to click on that and they can fill out a form and will be directed to the proper department.
