Q: Why isn’t the Clock Tower that was in downtown Cadillac being put back up?
A: After sitting on private property for an extended period, the clock tower is expected to be placed at its new permanent location. After years of planning the clock tower will be part of the trailhead expansion project of the White Pine Trail.
In a recent article by Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere, it stated
The effort to put a White Pine Trail trailhead in downtown Cadillac has been years in the making.
Lamphere also reported early attempts to obtain Department of Natural Resources funding for the project didn’t work out. Then in 2018, Cadillac was awarded a grant through the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund for the extension of the White Pine Trail and construction of a new trailhead.
But the project as proposed was more expensive than anticipated.
Lamphere reported the Cadillac City Council ultimately chose the cheapest option; putting the White Pine Trail on existing bike lanes rather than a separate trail along Lake Street which would have meant widening an existing sidewalk, or a rail-trail option behind the library.
While the bike lane option was the cheapest, it also was not eligible for DNR Trust Fund money. But there was a way to do the project without leaving money on the table: Cadillac could maximize the DNR Trust Fund grant by adding amenities back into the trailhead.
Lamphere reported the proposal now includes several amenities such as bike racks and benches. It also now makes use of the clocktower that had been in place for many years at the corner of Mitchell and Cass streets, where the Cadillac Lofts now is located.
A few weeks ago, the city received approval from the DNR on the revised plan and is ready to move forward; the revised plan should make the project less expensive.
Assuming a contractor is chosen by the council at that point, it’s possible that site and concrete work could begin as soon as this winter. Lamphere reported.
Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne confirmed that the clock tower was planned to go up when the trailhead is built on Lake Street.
Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace also said it is still planned to be part of the entryway at the start of the trailhead. Wallace also said it is still subject to formal approval and will be dependent on how bids come back.
That said, Wallace affirmed the city’s desire to have it form the entry of the trailhead.
Q: What becomes of the yard waste that is collected on garbage day?
A: Rover called the Cadillac Utilities Department and found that the city waster hauler, Republic Services, takes the yard waste to a composting area located at a site in Manistee.
The yard waste is not intermingled with other garbage and that is the reason it is taken in a separate truck.
Do you have a question for Rover, if so you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
