Q: What is the oldest building here in Cadillac?
A: Rover reached out to his pal Amy Schmid, the current Wexford County Historical Society president. She told Rover the first building in Cadillac was the sleeping quarters for a lumber camp that was located near where the city docks are now. She also said that the building, of course, is no longer there.
When it comes to the oldest building still standing, Schmid told Rover this was her best determination based on what information she had available.
Schmid said the McKinnon Hotel was built in 1873 and was updated to what we know as the Northwood Hotel in the 1920s. What is unclear is if they used the existing McKinnon Hotel and built around it, using the same structure, according to Schmid. She also said the difficult thing is after the fire happened downtown, so many buildings were destroyed. Following the fire, Schmid said all new buildings had to be brick.
She also added that the Masonic Temple was built in 1884 and that same structure is here today.
Q: Will the track at Cadillac High School be open to the public once it is finished?
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said once construction is completed, the district will post open walking hours and dates at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Last October, renovations began at Veterans Memorial Stadium, which include rebuilding the track and upgrading the football field. Other upgrades include lighting, utilities, a new entrance, fencing and a new bathroom facility. All work is expected to be completed by the fall.
You can help keep Rover active by sending him a question to news@cadillacnews.com or calling it in to (231) 775-News (6397)
