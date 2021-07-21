Q: Who is the person in Cadillac to ask about intersections that are blocked by bushes or tall trees and are hard to see to get through the intersection?
A: The person you would want to get in contact with is Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne. You can reach Payne by calling (231) 775-2803 or emailing him at kpayne@cadillac-mi.net.
Q: What are they doing to the Shay Locomotive?
A: The 2021 Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Class project is to refurbish the Shay Locomotive historical marker in Cadillac and to modernize the learning experience by adding QR codes and other upgrades.
The Chamber’s Leadership Class set a goal to raise about $70,000 to give the Shay Locomotive display a new look. The project will raise the roof on the shelter, remove columns that block the view of the machine and add nighttime lighting. In addition to the QR codes to enhance the learning experience, a local historian is digitizing Shay records.
To get more details about this project, read Chris Lamphere’s story on the front of the Northern Life.
Q UPDATE: Why is there not more handicap-accessible parking and seating at CASA fields where the high school soccer team plays?
A: Because Cadillac Area Public Schools owns that property, Rover contacted CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown to see what she had to say. Last week, she told Rover she needed to get some information. Brown did say, however, that the district is in the process of doing a facility study at that location and the hope is to have it completed by September.
Rover also got some additional information from Brown to add to her answer.
Brown reiterated CAPS is currently evaluating and developing CASA Fields to create a capital improvement plan. This plan would outline accessibility improvements, Brown said.
Brown said there are two accessible parking spaces in the lot closest to the soccer field where the Cadillac High School Soccer team competes. CAPS will designate three additional handicap accessible parking spaces before the school year starts, Brown said.
If you have a question to ask Rover, email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.