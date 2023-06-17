Rover is wondering what is going on with the weather.
I know there is a saying in Michigan about if you don’t like the weather, wait 10 minutes, but we have gone from one extreme to the other. The rain over the past few days, while spotty, has been needed and welcomed. It also looks like this weekend the weather will be returning to more summer-like temperatures.
This weekend also is Father’s Day weekend. So, to all those dads or guys who are soon-to-be dads, enjoy your day.
As for this week’s questions, Rover decided to look at a few questions regarding lowering water bills in the City of Cadillac and another question about the infamous 13th Street railroad crossing projects. He also updated the information about a previous reader’s question about the Veterans Memorial Walkway Flag Project.
Remember, if you have a question, you would like the newshound to sniff out an answer to email it to news@cadillacnews.com, submit it via the Cadillac News website or call (231) 775-6564. There also is an Ask Rover Facebook page that is getting rolled out where previous Ask Rover questions and answers are posted. You can submit questions there as well.
Q: Will the City of Cadillac lower water bills until the drought is over?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin to see if he had an answer to this question.
As for lowering the water bills, Dietlin said the city provides an option designed to account for people who water their lawns. It is called summertime averaging. He said this applies to all residential accounts within the city.
How it works is the city will use a residential account’s winter usage as a basis for use. The assumption is during the winter months, December through February, residents are only using water inside the home. according to Dietlin.
So, in the summer months, if a residential customer uses above that average, Dietlin said it is assumed they are watering their lawns. For that reason, he said the city doesn’t charge for that overage in sewer bills but does for water use.
As an example, Dietlin said if a city residential customer used 10, 100 cubic feet units in the winter, but uses 18 cubic feet units in the summer, the city assumes the residential customer used the regular 10 and the extra eight was for their lawn or other types of watering. So, in this example, Dietlin said the customer would be discounted eight cubic feet on their sewer.
“We give a discount, but it has nothing to do with the drought. We just assume people are using water outside,” he said. “This is only for residential customers and not commercial or business.”
Q: When will the tracks on 13th Street be done?
A: It seems this is a popular topic for questions. A few weeks ago, Rover answer a question about these particular tracks and again reached out to Michigan Department of Transportation North Region Communications Specialist James Lake.
Lake said he would again reach out to the rail staff to see if they could help. While they couldn’t give an exact answer, the expectation is that construction will occur in August but that is dependent on a few things, including other construction projects in the area.
Previously, Lake told Rover the Wexford County Road Commission and Great Lakes Central Railroad partnered on a grant application for the 13th Street crossing, soliciting financial assistance under the 2023 MDOT Local Grade Crossing Surface Program. Their application was approved and project funding authorization was issued on April 27.
Q: Last week, you shared the news on the flags at the Veterans Memorial Walkway Flag Project. I’ve noticed the flags are removed sometime in the late fall or early winter. Is it possible that the flags could fly year-round?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who told him it has been found that the flags only last from about Memorial Day to Veterans Day. He also said the solar lights don’t last long enough with the shorter days and when the ropes break it is hard for city crews to get the bucket truck out there.
Finally, he said during the colder months, the ropes also freeze in the water that’s at the base of the flag poles and the wind is more brutal in the winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.