Q: I see Hermann’s has closed. How do we get a refund for our gift certificates?
A: Rover couldn’t find anything about refunds but on the Hermann’s Café and Restaurant Facebook page there was a post dated Aug. 15 that stated:
“We have received a lot of inquiries about gift cards purchased at Hermann’s Restaurant, before closing for the season. These gift cards will be honored and useable at Dockside Inn in Cadillac West, as we share the same point of sale system at both locations.”
The post also said if someone haa questions, they can private message either the Hermann’s Café and Restaurant or the Dockside Inn Facebook pages. If you don’t have social media, Rover assumes you could call the Dockside Inn as well. The number is (231) 775-9322. There also is an email address you could use. That is, docksideinncadillacmi@gmail.com.
Q UPDATE: The Wesco and Meijer gas stations are closed in Cadillac. What is happening at each location and when will they reopen?
A: Rover found when he called the customer service line that the Cadillac Wesco location is getting remodeled. Rover also found out from Wesco’s website that the Cadillac remodel is one of three locations getting remodeled in 2022. Other locations are Ludington, Muskegon. The work includes adding an increased focus on its fresh categories, space planning, and customer service. The remodels and future new locations will look similar to the Wesco store that opened in Hudsonville in November 2021, according to the website. Rover found out this week that the Wesco will be open on Nov. 21 but that will be dependent on materials and other factors.
As for the Cadillac Meijer location, Rover found out from Store Director Brandon Sutton said the gas station is having new tanks installed that will increase capacity at the Cadillac Meijer Express. The project is expected to be completed in early September.
When it reopens the Cadillac Meijer Express will provide 24-hour access to food and fuel daily, Sutton said. In addition to 10 fueling pumps, offering all grades of gas, including E85 and diesel, Sutton said it will feature grab-and-go snacks, lottery, fresh-brewed coffee, pizza by the slice and lunch options like prepared sandwiches and premade meals.
