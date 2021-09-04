Q: A Wexford County gypsy moth meeting was held on July 21 at the Wexford County Courthouse. What was decided/what was the outcome?
A: Wexford County Commissioner Mike Bengelink said potential solutions were not topics of the meeting but rather information surrounding the gypsy moth.
In the end, the meeting resulted in 28 residents hearing from experts in the field and they also received information about who licensed contractors are who will spray against gypsy moth. He also said it was his belief most of the residents at the meeting will be spraying next year.
Widespread invasive gypsy moth outbreaks in Michigan became apparent in the mid-1980s. Suppression programs in the 1990s and 2000s introduced predators, parasitoids and a fungal disease called Entomophaga maimaiga to aid the naturally occurring nucleopolyhedrosis virus in controlling populations.
NPV and the fungal disease have important benefits — they are specific to gypsy moth populations and do not affect people, pets or beneficial insects like pollinators or insect predators. In addition, they remain in the environment, continuing to help control gypsy moth populations every year. The fungal disease spreads best in moist springs, so this year’s drought conditions may have slowed its activity.
These suppression efforts have continued to keep gypsy moth populations largely in check since the 1990s, naturalizing gypsy moth infestations into Michigan’s forests. Today, gypsy moth outbreaks are cyclical, peaking approximately every seven to 10 years. In these years, the virus and the fungal disease are spread more easily through dense populations, eventually causing a crash.
Q: Has any thought been given to alleviate the problem of pooling water in front of the Veterans Memorial on the Keith McKellop Walkway next to the cannon? Is there a way to reroute the drainage?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne with the high water table and low elevation in the area, there is no easy fix to the problem. He said when the cannon was installed the area was raised 6 to 8 inches and topsoil was added to it.
He also said with the rain that the area got this summer has added to the problem. Payne said, typically, there isn’t a big problem like this year.
