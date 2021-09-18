Q: What happened to the Ferris wheel at the Lake Cadillac Resort?
A: Lake Cadillac Resort co-owner Mike Blackmer said they’ve decided to permanently remove the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round from the resort property.
Blackmer said while the merry-go-round had a few customers here and there, the Ferris wheel never attracted many riders. With all the time and energy required to maintain the rides, Blackmer said it’s just not a responsibility he wanted to have anymore.
While the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round will be removed, Blackmer said the miniature train at the resort will remain.
Blackmer said they didn’t have one of the parts necessary to make the train work, so it sat idle at the resort for a number of months. Now that they have it, he said it will be fully operational and ready for riders next year.
Q: Do you have information on what’s possibly going in between Aldi and KFC on Boon Road?
A: Rover talked to Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green, who told Rover that two new medical-related businesses are going into one building. He said an Aspen Dental Office and an urgent care clinic will be going in there.
Green told Rover he couldn’t remember the name of the urgent care facility.
Aspen Dental Management supports 15,000 healthcare professionals and team members at more than 1,000 health and wellness offices across 46 states in three distinct categories: Dental care, urgent care, and medical aesthetics. This includes Aspen Dental, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers, WellNow Urgent Care and Chapter Aesthetic Studio.
