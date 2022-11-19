Q: As we drove by the CAPS school construction site, we were wondering how many more years we have to pay for that bond?
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the bond debt associated with the current construction will be paid off in May 2043.
On Feb. 14, the CAPS Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony that signified the start of the final phase of construction. The bond funding for the construction was passed in 2018 by district voters and was designed to impact all buildings in the district with $65.5 million in renovations, additions and upgrades.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, support the renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school. Those projects are the last to start.
The high school project will be completed in phases. The first phase started in January and is expected to be completed in the late fall of 2023. Phase II work is expected to be completed during the summer months of 2022, 2023 and 2024 and overlaps Phases I, III and IV. Phase III is the auditorium; this work is scheduled for winter 2023 through fall 2023. Phase IV is scheduled for winter 2024 through fall 2024.
The high school project is expected to be completed in 2024.
The bond was designed to impact all buildings in the district with renovations, additions, and upgrades.
Construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both construction projects were completed before the start of the 2020-21 school year. The second phase included upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary was converted into an elementary center. Mackinaw Trail Middle School was converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings also started housing kindergarten through fifth grade.
