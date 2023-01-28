Q: Is that unusual for this time of year to see 10 robins? Are others seeing them around too?
A: Rover reached out to Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division Adaptation Specialist Chris Hoving to see if he could help him answer this question.
He told Rover that while they are less often seen during the winter in Michigan, it is not that unusual. He said if the birds have access to food, they will stick around throughout the winter.
Hoving also shared a post from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology All About Birds website to help further explain. The Cornell Lab is a world leader in the study, appreciation, and conservation of birds.
In the post, it stated the wintering range of American Robins is affected by weather and natural food supply, but as long as food is available, they can do well for themselves by staying up north.
The Cornell Lab also said one reason why the robins disappear every winter is their behavior changes. During the winter, the post stated robins form nomadic flocks, which can consist of hundreds to thousands of birds. Usually, these flocks appear where there are plentiful fruits on trees and shrubs, such as crabapples, hawthorns, holly, juniper and others, according to the post.
When spring starts, the flocks split up and we start to see robins pulling worms out of yards again. It is easy to assume the robins have returned from migration, according to the Cornell Lab. What is happening is a behavioral switch by the birds from being nonterritorial in the winter time to aggressively defending a territory in advance of courting and raising chicks. This behavioral switch is quite common in birds, according to the Cornell Lab post.
