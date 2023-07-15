It looks as if rains are returning on a more regular basis which hopefully will help to lessen the dry and potentially dangerous conditions,
With various summer festivals and fairs taking place over the next several weeks, let’s hope that the rains don’t dampen the spirits of those who attend or are putting them on.
As for the questions Rover is answering this week, many are focused on the city of Cadillac. They include questions about City Park’s fountain and the recent road construction project on North Boulevard. The third question has to do with setting speed limits.
Remember, if you have a question and you would like the newshound to sniff out an answer, email it to news@cadillacnews.com, submit it via the Cadillac News website or call (231) 775-6564. There also is an Ask Rover Facebook page that is getting rolled out where previous Ask Rover questions and answers are posted. You can submit questions there as well.
Q: I noticed a couple of kids wading in the Cadillac City Park’s fountain and playing with the water spouting up to the center section. Is the water in the fountain safe to be playing in it? I didn’t see any signs prohibiting this, but it doesn’t seem like a place for kids to play.
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne once again is the man with the answer to this reader question. He told Rover the fountain water is city water but it is shocked with chlorine similar to a pool or hot tub. Unlike a pool or hot tub, Payne said the city does not test ph levels because it is not meant for playing in or wading.
There was a time when the city thought about putting a sign up to let people know to stay out, but because a lot of people use the fountain as a backdrop for pictures, Payne said they decided to not put up those signs.
If city crews notice someone in the fountain, Payne said they will notify the police department. Officers then will proceed to inform the person they must get out if they are still in the fountain when they arrive. If a citizen is so inclined, they too can notify the police. Payne said if a person or child wants to cool off, the splash pad, which is not far from the fountain, is a great place to do that and is designed for such activity.
Q: Who authorizes speed limit signs?
A: The simple answer is the state. State law dictates that the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan State Police jointly set speed limits that are based on the 85th percentile speed, which is the speed at or below which 85% of drivers are currently driving a given section of road.
As an example, if 85% of drivers on a section of road are driving 55 mph or less, the 85th percentile speed would be 55 mph, according to the State of Michigan.
Michigan uses this methodology because it is the national standard for setting speed limits, recognizing that the great majority of drivers instinctively drive at a speed that is safe and comfortable based on road design and other factors. This also results in fewer conflicts between drivers, which leads to unsafe actions such as tailgating and improper passing, according to the state.
Q: We were on North Boulevard going toward Kenwood Park, from M-115. We noticed that at the end of the new paving, only part of the lane was paved. Is that scheduled to be fixed or is it just going to be left that way?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said when the city does a mill and fill type project it is done by the ton. For that part of the project, it was deemed that the pavement was still OK and not in need of replacing. He also added it was not a full reconstruction of the road, so the goal was to take out the bad parts.
“There is no reason to take out good pavement for cosmetic reasons,” he said. “It would look better but does it improve how it functions?”
