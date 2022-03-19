Q UPDATE: When are they going to fix the tracks on 13th Street?
A: Rover called MDOT North Region spokesperson James Lake to see if he could help answer this question. Lake told Rover that wasn’t something he knew right off the top of his head as rail is a different division in MDOT. He said he was looking to get the information but did not have it in time for last week’s answer.
Lake got back with Rover and he has an update.
Lake said this crossing is on a rail line owned by MDOT but is operated and maintained by Great Lakes Central Railroad, and the road is maintained by the Wexford County Road Commission.
The crossing was most recently inspected on Feb. 28, and the crossing approaches were found to be in good condition, while the crossing surface itself was rated in fair condition. However, an inspector revisited the crossing on March 9 and found that the recent thaw and freeze cycles have damaged the crossing and the roadway approaches.
MDOT has reached out to the railroad and the road commission about the needed repairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.