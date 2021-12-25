Q: Can you tell us more about Santa Claus?
A: Rover has never met Santa and doesn’t know how to get in touch with him but luckily the reporters at the Cadillac News have talked with him before. So he was able to look at some of the past stories that have run in the Cadillac News to give a little insight into the life Santa. Enjoy and have a Merry Christmas.
Q: What is the reindeer’s favorite food or snack?
A: Carrots and of course cookies because I get so many. They like gingerbread.
Q: Do the elves work all day every day?
A: Usually, in the summer they get some time off to think about what they are building, but they are pretty much working 24-7. They work in shifts so they get a break in between.
Q: What is your favorite Christmas cookie?
A: Chocolate chip cookies seem to be my favorite over the years or oatmeal raisin. One of the two. Of course, I also like sugar cookies.
Q: Who takes care of the reindeer?
A: The elves so. That is part of their job to feed them, watch over them and make sure they are taken care of. I go out to see them and pet them so they know I’m still around.
Q: How fast can your sleigh go?
A: Well, I have never measured the speed. We have no speed limit on the sleigh, whatever it takes.
Q: What do you do if a house doesn’t have a chimney?
A: We come through the front door. I have a magic wand that opens any door or lock so we come through the front door.
Q: Do you have any pets other than the reindeer at the North Pole?
A: Other than the stuffed animals, no. The stuffed animals are our pets.
Q: Are any of the reindeer that pull the sleigh girls?
A: No, they are all boys.
Q: Do the elves have a party once you leave to deliver presents around the world?
A: I’m sure they do. They get a little break after I’m gone but they know they better be back to work after I return.
Q: Is Mrs. Claus a good cook and what is your favorite food she makes?
A: Mrs. Claus is a fantastic cook. Everything she makes is better than the next. My favorite meal is probably her fried chicken. With her cooking, it is really hard to lose any weight, but she is the boss. Even Santa has a boss.
