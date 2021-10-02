Q: Traveling west on M-55 starting at 25 Road and continuing to Galvanek's Auto, RV's and Auto Auction, trees are being trimmed along the highway. Who is doing this and why?
A: Rover has had multiple questions about the recent tree trimming along M-55. He had a pretty good idea who it was, so he called Wexford County Road Commissioner Engineer and Manager Karl Hanson. While he was the right person to talk with, Hanson told Rover the road commissioner was trimming the trees for the Michigan Department of Transportation.
While it may have an aesthetically pleasing look, Hanson said they are trimming the trees for more than the looks of it.
He said the purpose of the trimming is to open up that area of forest to allow for more air movement and sunlight to get through to the road surface. He said the desired effect will be achieved after the trees lose their leaves later this fall.
He said during the winter when salt is put on the road, it melts the ice and snow, but if there isn't enough air movement or sunlight to evaporate the water, it will just refreeze on the roadway once the temperatures drop.
With the trimming, the hope is that it will minimize black ice in the area, lessen crashes and decrease the amount of salt needed to keep the highway drivable in the winter.
Q: Why was the parking lot at Lincoln Elementary School tore up and replaced?
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the parking lot at the elementary school was part of Phase 2 of the district's bond work. She also said the parking lot was in terrible shape, with many areas crumbling and in need of replacement.
Phase 1 construction started in spring 2019 at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools. Both projects had a majority of the work completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year. The second phase included upgrades to Kenwood Elementary, Forest View Elementary and Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
Kenwood Elementary was converted into an elementary center. With the renovations at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, the building was converted to serve sixth- through eighth-graders. The three remaining elementary buildings now house kindergarten through fifth grade.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support Phase 3 of the bond construction. This phase will include a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school.
The project will be bid out, likely in November. Once a contractor is hired and all the bids are awarded for the final phase, construction should begin in spring/summer 2022.
