Q: I noticed that the eagle sculpture is missing by city docks. What happened to it?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover on a recent, foggy morning, city crews were picking up trash when they noticed the eagle sculpture was down. Payne said he doesn’t believe someone did it on purpose, but rather someone was taking a picture by it and it fell and broke into three pieces.
Payne said he contacted the artist who carved the eagle and he told him there was no way to fix it. Payne said the artist confirmed he would make a new sculpture and put it in the eagle’s place. When that will be completed is uncertain at this time, according to Payne.
Here is a little backstory to the eagle sculpture. Originally the piece was going to be an eight-foot-tall bear catching a fish. An eagle also would have been part of the sculpture. Once chainsaw artist and woodworker Mark Eckles started working on the willow tree used for the piece, however, he found that it was worse off than anticipated and more of it had to be cut away. The sculpture ended up only being an eagle catching a fish.
Q: Is the new roundabout at Crosby Road and M-55 on schedule? It seems that not much construction has happened at the site recently. Is there any incentive for the contractor to finish ahead of schedule?
A: Rover has had a lot of questions lately about the roundabout and he was recently able to chat with Prein and Newhof Project Engineer Connie Houk. She told Rover the project is ahead of schedule and by the time you read this the paving on the project will be completed.
She said the contractor for the project was expedient with everything they did and the most critical subcontracting job was the paving, which was completed two weeks ahead of schedule. Although the paving will be completed as you are reading this, Houk said the important thing to remember is that even though it is paved it can’t open up until there is permanent signage, pavement marking and lighting.
Houk said it has been arranged by the contractor to put up temporary lights called a light plant. The lights will shine down each approach leg. Although the end date for the project is Nov. 15, Houk said it will be opened to traffic before that, but she didn’t give an exact date.
She also said the permanent lights will likely be installed in December or early January. The foundation and wiring have been installed and the poles only have to be connected and erected.
Do you have a question for Rover? If so, you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.