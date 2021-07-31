Q: Where do the hanging flower baskets in Cadillac in front of all the businesses come from? Where do they purchase them?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne. He told Rover the baskets come from Lakeside Produce, Farm Market and Greenhouse in Lake City. Payne said the city typically has the baskets out by Memorial Day weekend. He also said there is a flower basket donation program that people can contribute to.
Lakeside Farm Market and Greenhouse is located at 6022 W. Broadway in Lake City and can be reached by calling (231) 839-4830. The business also can be reached by emailing lakesidelakecitymi@gmail.com.
Do you have a question for Rover? If so, email the question to news@cadillacnews.com or call 231-775-(NEWS) 6397.
