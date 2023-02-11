Q: Cadillac has spent a lot of money on the Cadillac Commons space for the Farmers Market, but when you go by, you see the screens are torn and some look like they are missing entirely. What does Cadillac plan on doing to make that building look nice again?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia to see if he could help.
He told Rover the screens were ruined by a windstorm this winter. Some of the screens were able to be removed entirely while the city is waiting for a contractor to help remove and/or secure those that remain. The city also is exploring how best to either repair or possibly replace the screens moving forward, Peccia said.
Q: Why are there so many people in Cadillac driving without license plates or a paper permit in the back window of their vehicle?
A: Rover reached out to the Michigan State Police to see if they could help answer this question, but they told him the Michigan Secretary of State likely would be a better option regarding this inquiry.
Rover then reached out to the Michigan Secretary of State to see if they could help, but he did not hear back in time for this week’s Ask Rover. He anticipates he should be able to have this answer in the next few weeks, and when he talks with someone at the Secretary of State’s office, he will share what he finds. Stay tuned.
Do you have a question for Rover, if so you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call in to (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.