Q: What is the state of Lakes Cadillac and Mitchell regarding swimmer’s itch?
A: With summer in full swing and the Fourth of July weekend here, Rover thought this was a great question to answer. Rover first reached out to Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon.
He told Rover while some would disagree with him, the lakes typically don’t have a lot of cases of swimmer’s itch, but even if both lakes did, there are no effective treatments to combat it. Years ago, the lakes were treated with copper sulfate, but it proved more harmful than good. The lakes are just starting to fully recover from the treatment as the recent mayfly hatch would indicate.
Solomon also suggested Rover contact District Health Department No. 10 to see if any reports of swimmer’s itch have been received. DHD No. 10 Environmental Health Director Michael Kramer said the health department wouldn't likely be notified of cases of swimmer's itch as this diagnosis would likely be done through a primary care provider.
That said, so far the health department has not been made aware of any cases of swimmer's itch so far this summer season.
Here is some additional information about swimmer’s itch from the health department’s website.
Swimmer’s itch also called cercarial dermatitis, appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to certain microscopic parasites that infect some birds and mammals. These parasites are released from infected snails into fresh and saltwater (such as lakes, ponds, and oceans). While the parasite’s preferred host is the specific bird or mammal, if the parasite comes into contact with a swimmer, it burrows into the skin causing an allergic reaction and rash.
Within minutes to days after swimming in contaminated water, you may experience tingling, burning, or itching of the skin. Small reddish pimples appear within 12 hours. Pimples may develop into small blisters. Scratching the areas may result in secondary bacterial infections. Itching may last up to a week or more, but will gradually go away.
Most cases of swimmer’s itch do not require medical attention. If you have a rash, you may try the following for relief: use corticosteroid cream; apply cool compresses to the affected areas; bathe in epsom salts or baking soda; soak in colloidal oatmeal baths; apply baking soda paste to the rash (made by stirring water into baking soda until it reaches a paste-like consistency); use an anti-itch lotion.
