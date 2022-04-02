Q: Last week, a snowplow was clearing the train tracks in Harrietta. Is this set of train tracks going to be used soon?
A: Rover first reached out to Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson who told him the snowplow was not one of his trucks and that Rover should either contact the Michigan Department of Transportation or the railroad to find out.
Rover next contacted MDOT North Region spokesperson James Lake who said the state department was informed that Great Lakes Central Railroad is prepping the rail line to re-start running rail traffic along this district soon. He had no other information but said Rover also could contact the railroad company directly to see if there were any other details.
Rover reached out to the railroad company but did not hear back in time for this week’s Ask Rover. Once he gets a reply, he will share what he finds out in the next couple of weeks.
Q: Is there any update on Cadillac Castle?
A: When last the Cadillac News reported on the development in January 2021, it stated that the proposed project failed three times to be awarded tax credits via the Michigan State Housing Development Authority’s administration. A fourth request was being made, which was to be submitted by Feb. 1, 2021.
No other information was reported and it appears the project is at the very least on hold if not dropped altogether. Regardless, Rover reached out to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia, who told him it was his understanding the project is no longer an option.
