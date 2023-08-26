For some local students, the end of summer is staring them in the face.
Last week, many school districts reconvened classes and started the new school year. This week more districts join the fray and rigors of education. So for those students who are nearing the end of their summer breaks, Rover has a piece of advice. Enjoy your last taste of carefree days before reading, writing and arithmetic start filling up those budding brains.
As for this week’s questions, Rover got a trio of questions about things in the City of Cadillac. Although Rover is happy to answer these questions, he also wants to issue a challenge to readers in Missaukee, Osceola and the eastern half of Lake counties to come up with some questions.
Rover has to believe there is something that someone in those areas has a question about. The ball is in your court readers.
Q: What is the status of Cadillac’s water tower and when does the city plan to clean it?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin to see if he could help with this question. He told Rover the utility department is currently looking at cleaning it but it may take some time. He also said this is just aesthetics on the outside as the water is still safe inside the tower. As for the first part of the question, Rover and Dietlin both were not sure what that meant but Dietlin said the city’s water tower is working as it should.
Q: There are two rather large completely dead trees on the corner of Sunnyside Drive and Petrie Street. Can you find out if there are any plans to remove them before they fall and cause an accident, injury or even kill someone?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover the city has reached out to the property owner who is not local. He also said they gave them notice on it and a quote for the cost for city crews to cut them down, but Payne said there has been no response.
Because the trees are not on the city or state’s right-of-way they can’t just do it but the city is looking to see if they can cut it down and bill the property owner on their city taxes if it is considered a public safety issue.
Q: What is being done to preserve our shoreline along the Keith McKellop Walkway? There are several areas where there is little to no soil/grass at the edge of the sidewalk. The small area down by the new pickle-ball courts “Shoreline Restoration Project” appears to have worked. Why do we not have more areas with this in place already?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said there are no plans to have the shoreline look like the one by the courts. He also said the city does plan on adding stone to the areas that are getting close to the sidewalk to help protect against erosion.
As for the natural shoreline you are referencing, here is a little history about it.
In 2011, an environmental construction project transformed the strip into a natural shoreline. Contractors did the work to earn certifications as natural shoreline professionals.
The city bought the various aquatic plants and other materials needed for the project while members of the certification class and the Michigan Natural Shoreline Partnership provided the labor and design. The shoreline partnership was formed to promote natural shoreline landscaping to help protect Michigan’s inland lakes.
A natural shoreline helps the lake by creating aquatic habitat, and the restored shoreline establishes a buffer strip that slows run-off. Once in place, the revitalized shoreline also supplies habitat for birds and butterflies.
At the time, former Cadillac Parks Superintendent Al Dumond said the city would be interested in installing more natural shoreline, but funding would have to be available. He added that the first few years of such projects are labor intensive because invasive plants must be pulled until native aquatic plants are established. Dumond also said at the time there were no immediate plans for more natural shorelines to be installed.
