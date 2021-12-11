Q: The Lake Cadillac Resort installed a Ferris wheel, merry-go-round and a small train earlier this summer. Now, the Ferris wheel, merry-go-round and three sides of the surrounding fence are gone. What happened?
A: Rover has answered this question before but is more than happy to revisit it. In September, Rover found out that
Lake Cadillac Resort co-owner Mike Blackmer decided to permanently remove the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round from the resort property.
In the fall, Blackmer said while the merry-go-round had a few customers here and there, the Ferris wheel never attracted many riders. With all the time and energy required to maintain the rides, Blackmer said it’s just not a responsibility he wanted to have anymore.
While the Ferris wheel and merry-go-round will be removed, Blackmer said in September the miniature train at the resort will remain.
Blackmer said they didn’t have one of the parts necessary to make the train work, so it sat idle at the resort for several months. Now that they have it, he said it will be fully operational and ready for riders next year.
Q: I am under the impression that the only plow trucks allowed green rotating lights are those owned and operated by state, county and city plows. Are there exceptions for private hire on private property?
A: The answer to the question is no. Regardless of whether it is on private property, commercial snow removal services should not have green lights. Here is some more detail regarding why.
Public Act 161 of 2016 modified Michigan Compiled Law 257.698 to allow the use of green flashing lights on state, county or municipal vehicles engaged in snow removal operations or road maintenance.
The green lights offer a higher degree of contrast against the white background of snow falling and are better seen by the human eye than the amber lights. MCL 257.698(5) only allows for the green lights to be used by government owned vehicles, and it is not legal for privately owned plow trucks to use them.
Motor Vehicle Code 257.698 (5)(d) addresses the use of lights.
The law states: “Flashing, rotating, or oscillating amber or green lights shall be used by a state, county, or municipal vehicle engaged in the removal of ice, snow, or other material from the highway and in other operations designed to control ice and snow, or engaged in other non-winter operations.”
The reason they aren’t allowed on a private vehicle is the green lights help to differentiate between road maintenance vehicles and private companies. Those found in violation of the law could be ticketed.
Public Act 342 of 2018 amended MCL 257.698(5)(f) to allow a “commercial snow removal vehicle” equipped with flashing, rotating, or oscillating amber lights to travel between locations where it is used for snow or ice removal while the amber lights are activated.
A “commercial snow removal vehicle” is defined under MCL 257.682c as “a vehicle equipped with a plow or other device that is used to remove snow or ice for payment or other remuneration.”
The general rule for other vehicles permitted under MCL 257.698(5)(f) to have flashing, rotating, or oscillating amber lights is that the lights may only be activated when the warning produced by the lights is required for public safety.
