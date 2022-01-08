Q: How is the contractor removing the asbestos from Cadillac Junior High School disposing of it?
A: Rover contacted Bolle Contracting to find out the answer because the Clare company was hired by Cadillac Area Public Schools to do the abatement. Rover found out the asbestos taken from the junior high site goes into double-sealed containers and is hauled to the class 2 landfill in Harrison, Northern Oaks Landfill.
According to the landfill’s website, it accepts friable and non-friable asbestos, auto shredder fluff, drum management solids, industrial and special waste, municipal solid waste, naturally occurring radioactive material or NORM, tires and yard waste.
Q: Why are there barriers behind Wesco and Second Chance Resale Shop so you cannot come into Second Chance from the back or leave from the back to go to the light on Bell Avenue to turn left onto Mitchell Street?
A: Rover first called the resale shop and was told that the new owner of the strip mall behind the Wesco and Second Chance put up the barrier, but they were unsure why.
They gave Rover the strip mall owner’s name and number and Rover called Steve Everett.
When Rover talked to him, Everett said the barrier was installed for safety reasons. He said vehicles were flying around the parking lot uncontrolled before the barrier was installed. When he purchased the property last spring, he said he put the barrier up for the safety of customers and the clients who had shops in the strip mall.
Since the purchase in April, Everett said there was lots of work done and five businesses have rented suites. There are three suites left for rent and the old JC Penny location is still vacant, but Everett said there is interest by some businesses for that location.
“Our main focus is to bring back the nostalgia of brick and mortar shopping,” he said.
