Q: Why do the banks need to ask to be insured for two years if we’re already insured? Why do we need to do this?
A: Let’s start with what the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation does. The FDIC protects the money depositors place in insured banks in the unlikely event of an insured-bank failure. Each depositor is insured to at least $250,000 per insured bank. FDIC deposit insurance covers all types of deposits held at an insured bank.
The reason the request was made was to prevent additional bank runs after Silicon Valley Bank prompted large depositors to move their money from regional banks to the largest U.S. banks over fears of additional collapses.
The action is designed to halt the exodus of deposits from smaller banks to larger banks. It is Rover’s understanding that the request is for all bank deposits including those over $250,000.
Q: Why is Hobart Street on the way to the hospital in such bad shape?
A: In November, Rover talked with Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne.
He told Rover there were a couple of spots that had some underground issues from past construction that the city continues to monitor and repair. He also said he would look into the city’s Capital Improvement Plan to see if Hobart Street is on there, but he also hasn’t heard of it being on there.
Rover again reached out to Payne and he said the city crews maintain the street as needed by patching, but for anything more to happen it would need to be on the city’s Capital Improvement Program plan.
As for the upcoming several years, as provided in the city’s CIP for the six fiscal years ending June 30, 2024 to June 30, 2029, there is no mention of Hobart Street being on that schedule. (To view the CIP go to www.cadillac-mi.net/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/2491)
