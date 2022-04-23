Q: Is there a number we are supposed to call if we find dead birds related to the bird flu?
A: Rover went online and found out some information.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. Also, no birds or bird products infected with bird flu will enter the food chain. As a reminder, all poultry and eggs should be handled and cooked properly.
Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected, the person should contact the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development immediately at (800) 292-3939 during the day or (517) 373-0440 after-hours.
For wild bird deaths, Rover found out that people should contact the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at (517) 336-5030 if losses/deaths of three or more free-range birds occur.
To learn more about bird flu check out the District Health Department No. 10 website.
Q: Why are there black rings around everyone’s toilets that use city water?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin to see if he could shed a light on what the rings were from.
Dietlin said that it was a good question because he has not seen that in his house and the rings also are not in the restrooms at the Cadillac Municipal Complex. He said he needed to do some research to find out what it was before he could answer.
Dietlin said it likely is one of two things. First, could be mineral deposits from hard water around the inside of the bowl. He said Cadillac used to have hard water, but since the new line was established on Crosby Road there has been less hardness to the water. He said there will be even less hardness once the new line becomes operational.
He also said it could be bacteria growth inside the toilet bowl at the water line from the air when waste is not flushed. He said it is not in the water and bacteria is introduced from inside the home.
Rover also did a little Internet searching and found something from Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Water Clean-Up’s website.
When a black ring starts to appear around the base of a toilet under the linoleum, the company said it generally means the wax ring that seals the toilet to the floor underneath is leaking. Dietlin also said if the person was referring to the base of the toilet that this is likely the issue.
The company also said the color is coming from a black bacteria, mold or sewage. The only way to fix this is to pull the toilet off the floor, remove the toilet’s wax ring and replace it with a new wax ring gasket.
Although that is what Roto-Rooter said Rover is still waiting for a response from Dietlin to see if he has any other insight into what is causing the black rings.
