Q: The last few times we have driven by the fountain, on Lake Street, we have noticed that there are straps on it, but no tarp and was wondering why they were on it without the tarp?
A: Rover reached out to his old pal Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to see if he could shed some light on this question. He said the tarp ripped in the recent wind storm and it’s getting repaired. He said it will be back for next season
Q: Why can’t Cadillac have a full-time code enforcement person that can inspect blight complaints better than just driving by and doing a video?
A: Rover first reached out to Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka who told him that currently there is a person who works in a hybrid position that is split between code enforcement and public works. Ottjepka said when the person is working for the police department they take initial blight complaints received by the city.
Since that position is not a certified Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards police officer and an officer takes over the complaint after the initial complaint is logged and voluntary compliance is not done.
Rover also reached out to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia to see if he would also weigh in on this topic.
Peccia said there has never just been a code enforcement officer and in the past, as there is now, several departments and people worked together and wore several hats to make it work. Currently, he said the duties are split between community development, public works and the police department.
“Just like before, there is a civilian who tried to do her best. We are upward of 80 to 90% in getting voluntary compliance and we don’t get that when the police department gets involved,” Peccia said. “The process takes time. The quickest way is through voluntary compliance.”
Do you have a question you want Rover to run down the answer for? Call (231) 775-NEWS (6397) or email it to news@cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.