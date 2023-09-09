What a difference a week makes, but as Michiganders we shouldn’t be surprised when there are swings in the weather.
As the holiday weekend approached the forecast had things sweltering with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s while dew points and humidity were also hanging around. Now highs are struggling to reach 70 and lowers are consistently forecasted to be in the 40s and 50s.
Rover’s pretty sure there will be another warm-up and fall may not officially begin for another two weeks, but it feels as if a corner has been turned weather-wise.
As for what’s on tap this week for questions, Rover first delves into a reader’s curiosity about the City of Cadillac’s recycling program and then finds out some information regarding the Cadillac High School victory bell at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Q: Why is there not more recycling in Cadillac? There are no boxes to drop off recycling and we should be doing more to make it easier for people to recycle unwanted items instead of going into the trash.
A: Rover reached out to some Cadillac city officials to see if they could help out with getting this reader an answer. Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia told Rover all residents have access to participate in a weekly curbside recycling program. He also said deployment of additional recycling containers throughout the community is something the city did when it received a grant to fund them and the most recent location is at the Trailhead at Cadillac Commons.
Peccia added that new recycling containers may be placed over time when older waste receptacles are removed.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts also said nearly all city residents — except those living in multi-family complexes with more than four units, or in licensed mobile home parks — are automatically enrolled in bi-weekly curbside recycling.
“This is a great opportunity for residents to recycle many household items instead of placing them in the trash. Recycling bins should be set out for collection at the same time and place as their regular trash,” Roberts said.
If a resident needs a recycling bin, Roberts said they may contact the city’s recycling contractor Ms. Green at (231) 942-9444. Extra recyclable materials may be placed in another container next to the recycling bin but Roberts said residents should be sure to not put recycling items in trash bags.
If a resident has any questions about what types of items may be recycled in this program, Roberts said there is a helpful brochure on the City’s webpage at www.cadillac-mi.net/recycle.
Q: What is happening with the Cadillac High School victory bell at Veterans Memorial Stadium? It has been under cover and protected from the elements for decades and now is located unprotected under the scoreboard, which I would think could become a hazard to field players.
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown there is a care plan for the bell and CAPS has a history of honoring tradition. She said the honoring of tradition will continue to be a priority.
Brown also said according to local historian Craig Weidner, the bell was placed originally in Cadillac High School, built in 1891, when the high school was located at what is now Kirkland Terrace. Brown said the Class of 1966 used class funds to hire a crane to move the bell to Veterans Memorial Stadium when the original high school was demolished.
