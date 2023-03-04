Q: Are there any regulations in the Cadillac about the appearance of rental homes?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia to see if he could help with this question.
He told Rover often it is the fire department that collaboratively works with the city’s community development department in the implementation of its Property Maintenance Code and Rental Inspection Program. He said the fire department may tell landlords/property management companies as a part of their compliance orders, to paint exterior areas of homes, repair porches and windows, remove the garbage and more, when on-site conducting their interior safety inspection.
An issue, however, is that the Rental Home Inspection Program only requires inspection once every three years, unless a complaint comes in that would otherwise require the city to come out to inspect or reinspect sooner, Peccia said.
In particular, Peccia points out multiple sections of the city’s property maintenance code that could pertain to what this reader is asking.
In Chapter 8, Article V of the Property Maintenance Code, Peccia said the following two sections may apply more precisely to the Rover question regarding rental properties and landlords. He also believes the Property Maintenance Code, below, applies to all properties in the city.
Section 302.4: All premises and exterior property shall be maintained free from weeds or plant growth in excess of 12 inches. In addition to the remedies otherwise provided, any costs incurred by the City in the destruction or maintenance of weeds in violation of this Ordinance may be placed on the next tax roll of the City and the City may impose a lien against the property, as permitted by state law. (The remainder of this section shall be in effect as written.)
Section 302.8: Except as provided for in other regulations, no inoperative, abandoned or unlicensed motor vehicle shall be parked, kept or stored on any premises, and no vehicle shall at any time be in a state of major disassembly, disrepair, or in the process of being stripped or dismantled. Painting of vehicles is prohibited unless conducted inside an approved spray booth.
Peccia summarized what residents should do if they have concerns, “If you see something, say something, is helpful when it comes to these matters, and having a complaint filed gets an official process going that hopefully will result in voluntary compliance and resolution to whatever the issues might be.”
Do you have a question for Rover?
