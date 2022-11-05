Q: Could you please get some answers on why Hobart Street is so badly patched and when, or if, the City of Cadillac plans to repave it?
A: With the calendar flipped to November, Rover is pretty sure if any repairs are to be made to the street it won't happen until, at least, the next summer construction season. To find out more details, Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne.
He told Rover there were a couple of spots that had some underground issues from past construction that the city will continue to monitor and repair. He also said he would look into the city's Capital Improvement Plan to see if Hobart Street is on there, but he also hasn't heard of it being on there.
Q: Why were the Cadillac Castle Apartments never built and did it have anything to do with Cadillac Lofts being built?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia and he told Rover that, first and foremost, the Cadillac Castle project not moving forward had nothing to do with the Cadillac Lofts project.
He said Cadillac Castle was a Low Income Housing Tax Credit development for seniors 55 years of age and older, whereas Cadillac Lofts is a development that is not LIHTC. He also told Rover the Michigan State Housing Development Authority needed to award the developer of Cadillac Castle tax credits for the project to work, and unfortunately, after multiple attempts, the development did not receive the needed credits.
Peccia said Cadillac Lofts was a development that was incentivized through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and was not a direct competitor.
Rover also reached out to the developer involved with the Cadillac Castle project to see if he could give any more input into this question. Rover also wants to find out if the project was still a possibility or if it was no longer viable. Rover did not hear back from Phil Seybert in time for this week's Ask Rover, but he will update this answer when he does.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.