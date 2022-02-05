Q: I see the construction process has begun at the Cadillac Junior High. There is a large pile of tables and chairs, etc. being piled outside. What is the plan for these items? I would hope anything of use could be donated or given away instead of being trashed.
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said anything in good or fair condition was either repurposed or sold at auction. The public sales were advertised in multiple publications, including the Cadillac News. She also said all other equipment in broken or in poor condition will be scraped or recycled by the demolition contractor, which was a part of the demolition bid and helps to offset the cost to the school. Brown also said, per public school policy, schools cannot give something away that was paid for with tax dollars. It could be sold for a dollar, but it can’t be given away, according to Brown.
Q: Will there be a spring clean-up scheduled this year for the Cadillac city parks?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said, as of now, the city has no plans of canceling the spring clean-up. He also said unless something related to the pandemic causes the city to cancel, it should be held the second Saturday in May.
Do you have a question for Rover? If so, you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.