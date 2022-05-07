Q: Recently, a resident at Curry House was going to have a 103rd birthday. They were asking for 103 birthday cards to be sent to her. We were wondering if they met their goal?
A: Last month, friends and family members gathered at the Curry House in Haring Township for Esther Dawson’s 103rd birthday. Rover reached out to the Curry House and was told the goal was met and exceeded. Rover was told 530 cards were received to help Esther celebrate the amazing milestone.
Q: Why were the turn signals not installed to turn left onto Boon Road off from Old 131? It’s so hard to make that left turn.
A: Rover reached out to Michigan Department of Transportation North Region Communications Representative James Lake to see if he could help clarify. Lake told Rover an MDOT study of this intersection completed in 2020 evaluated whether left-turn phasing was warranted for all approaches, but only the eastbound and westbound legs met the requirements for those signals.
Lake also said after some initial analysis, it was found that the northbound and southbound left-turn movements did not have a crash pattern present and were not close to meeting volume thresholds, therefore no further analysis was done for these movements.
Lake said MDOT can certainly reevaluate the intersection in the future, and install left-turn phasing for the northbound and southbound directions if traffic volumes support it.
Is there a question you want Rover to run down the answer to? If so, call (231) 775-NEWS (6397) or email the question to news@cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.