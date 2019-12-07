Q: Why are the Christmas lights on Mitchell Street white lights instead of multi-colored lights?
A: Rover called Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to see if he could shed some light on this question. He told Rover the lights were given to the city from the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau and the light poles along the street have been decorated with white lights in the past.
He also said before the donation from the CAVB, the city leased the lights from a third party. Now the city owns the lights, wreaths and garland, which saves money.
Q: I enjoy having the movie TV guide every day, but I was wondering why its called “Holiday TV Schedule‘ instead of “Christmas TV Schedule?‘
A: Rover talked with several people inside the Cadillac News and found out the TV schedules throughout the year are syndicated, which means it is created outside the walls of the Cadillac News.
He also learned the schedules include viewing opportunities for multiple holiday specials or movies and not just Christmas.
Q: Why does the city of Cadillac plow the snow into a large pile right on the handicap parking spots behind the movie theater? There must be another place for the city to pile snow.
A: Rover contacted Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to see if he could help out with this question. He was not able to get an answer before press time so once he finds out he will share the information in an upcoming Ask Rover.
