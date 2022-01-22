Q: How does Consumers Energy determine what trees are to be cut down and what trees get to stay up? Do they have any legal right of way to decide which trees to cut?
A: Consumers Energy is required by the National Electric Safety Code and the Michigan Public Service Commission to clear vegetation around its electric lines per industry standards, according to Josh Paciorek. These standards include removing trees and woody brush within the electric right-of-way area or, for specific specimen trees, trimming to attain adequate clearance from conductors, he said.
For Consumers Energy electric line clearance maintenance projects, forestry employees inspect the electric rights-of-way identifying trees to trim and remove, including saplings and woody brush, he said. Vegetation is inspected for proximity to the wires, health/condition, and potential hazards to the conductors and poles; tree species and growth characteristics are also considered, according to Paciorek. This process is outlined on the forestry page of the Consumers Energy website, consumersenergy.com/forestry.
Q: Why is there so little open skating time at the Wex? Do CAPS and CAHA pay to use the facility?
A: Rover reached out to the Wexford County Civic Arena and talked with events manager Liz Lobos-Nordman.
She told Rover while they would like to have more open skates, they are limited to the fact they only have one sheet of ice as well as the times it is rented out by the Cadillac High School team and the Cadillac Area Hockey Association.
Lobos-Nordman said the high school team rents the ice every weekday after school for practices and/or games. She also said CAHA rents the ice Monday through Thursday and on the weekends for games when needed.
Lobos-Nordman said there also are times when a team from Kalkaska rents the ice at the Wex and it also is rented for Bantam districts, which is a statewide tournament. Other associations from outside the area also occasionally rent the ice, she said.
As for open skate, they usually have it every Saturday and Sunday for a few hours each day and occasionally on other days when there is availability. For example, on Friday the Wex had an open skate. She also said during Christmas break they had daily open skates Monday through Thursday and will again do that during Cadillac Area Public Schools’ spring break.
