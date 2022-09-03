Q: Wondering why the city cut all the trees down in front of the Cadillac Senior Center?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said improvements are being made to the entire building that houses the senior center and UpNorth Arts. The pine trees were removed because they were dying, but they also were removed because they were staining the siding of the building. The pine trees also were wrecking the rubber membrane roof.
“They are going to be cleaning the building in the future and doing more maintenance and upkeep because it is being used more now than it was before,” Payne said.
Q: There is a huge hole in the street in front of Samaritas Senior Living Cadillac on Pearl Street here in town. When is it going to be fixed? Also at the corner of Pearl Street and Sunnyside Drive, it looks like the city tried to repair the corner sidewalk and now there is another big hole there extending into the street causing another wide opening in the road. Why can’t the city fix these and why it is taking so long?
A: Once again, Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne was able to talk with Rover about both of these questions regarding work being done on Pearl Street.
Payne told Rover that for the question related to Samaritas Senior Living Center they are waiting for a contractor to repair 20-feet of 12-inch water main. He said the hope was it would be done soon and it was a water main the city repaired but ended up needing to be replaced. In the meantime, Payne said that area had gravel put down earlier this week to help make it a little smoother.
As for the corner of Sunnyside and Pearl, Payne said the water main broke a month or so ago and it was repaired. The curb is there, but Payne said they are waiting on the asphalt company to come in and finish the project.
