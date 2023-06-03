Does anybody else think the summer season is starting off a little warm?
Rover has been thinking the dog days of summer have come and we haven’t even reached the actual summer solstice. While Rover has been having to utilize his doggie pool a little more often lately, he also has been enjoying the various pup cups at the local ice cream parlors and shops.
If this heat keeps up, Rover will soon be in mid-summer form, in terms of ice cream consumption.
As for this week’s question, Rover decided to look at a few questions that focus on a local school district as well as one that wants to know the status of the second phase of the Cadillac Lofts project.
Remember, if you have a question you would like the newshound to sniff out an answer to, email it to news@cadillacnews.com, submit it via the Cadillac News website or call (231) 775-6564. There also is an Ask Rover Facebook page that is getting rolled out where previous Ask Rover questions and answers are posted. You can submit questions there as well.
Q: What are teachers, staff and administrators at different levels of tenure paid in the CAPS system?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown to see if he could get this information. Originally, Rover thought he was going to have to FOIA the information but all contracts are on the district’s website as part of the transparency reporting.
The CAPS Data Dashboard, which can be found directly by going to dashboard.eidexinsights.com/Cadillac/Transparency, has the current bargaining agreements including administration, custodial/transportation/maintenance/grounds, paraprofessionals/administrative assistants and teacher contracts. It also has items such as board-approved budgets, credit card information, current operating expenditures and more.
The State School Aid Act, as amended, requires each school district and intermediate school district to post certain information on its website. So similar information should be on all local school district websites.
Q: What is going on with the second loft building that was supposed to be apartments? What is the status?
A: Rover looked at a recent article written by Cadillac News reporter Chris Lamphere to find the answer to this question.
In the article, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said developer Michigan Community Capital had a meeting with city officials to discuss the second phase of the project. Peccia said the developer is still interested in moving forward with phase two and is hoping to begin soil remediation work soon at the site.
Peccia also said the developer also is looking at securing new grants to help bridge the gap in funding for the second phase of the project, which was disrupted by “unprecedented inflation,” which made it “difficult if not impossible” to begin construction work last year.
The first lofts building is a four-story structure that houses three stories of residential tenants and four businesses on the ground floor, including Jimmy John’s, Papa John’s, Benny’s Froyo and Mo, and Vickery Financial.
The article also stated that Peccia is hesitant to predict if construction work would begin in 2023 or not but did note that if the developer was able to secure grant funding it would accelerate the ground-breaking of the second phase.
Peccia said the city’s role in this project is to foster economic development, and in this case, assist in creating new housing in the city. It is, however, not a city project.
