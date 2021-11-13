Q: Do owners of electric vehicles have to pay to charge their vehicles and do they put into the road tax?
A: Rover reached out to Consumers Energy and received some feedback from media relation spokesmen Josh Paciorek and Brian Wheeler.
Paciorek said that electric vehicle owners generally have to pay to use public EV chargers, but not always. He also said chargers are owned privately, and owners (in particular, local governments or Downtown Development Authorities) will offer charging for free or at discounted rates to attract visitors. EV charging is also cheaper than fueling a gas tank.
As for the second part of your question, Wheeler said he didn’t know a ton about road taxes and electric vehicles but said that those types of vehicles do pay different registration fees than vehicles with internal combustion engines.
According to the Michigan Secretary of State website, it states different title and registration fees based on the type of EV. The following is what is listed on the state website for vehicle titles and then registration.
• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Fee (empty weight 8,000 pounds or less) $47 (Hybrid Fee $30 plus Hybrid Gas Tax Fee $17)
• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle Fee (empty weight more than 8,000 pounds) $117 (Hybrid Fee $100 plus Hybrid Gas Tax Fee $17)
• (Empty weight of 8,000 pounds or less) $135 ($100 Electric fee + $35 Electric Gas tax fee)
• (Empty weight of more than 8,000) $235 ($200 Electric fee + $35 Electric Gas tax fee)
To see the info on the state website, go to www.michigan.gov/sos/0,4670,7-127--75432--,00.html.
He also expanded on what Paciorek said about charging stations. Wheeler said each charging station owner sets their rates. In many cases, EV drivers pay a price per minute. The cost varies, but Wheeler also said it typically costs less to charge an EV than to fill a gas combustion engine.
Q: Are lakes Cadillac and Mitchell tested for PFAS? If so, what are the results?
A: Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon said the lakes are routinely tested for dissolved chemicals such as nitrogen and phosphorus, dissolved oxygen, transparency and dissolved solids, but not PFAS. He said it might be something the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, but he was not sure if the test had been performed.
Solomon said doing the PFAS test is expensive and he would have to confer with the Cadillac City Council and the Lake Mitchell Improvement Board to see if either has an interest in doing the PFAS test. He said PFAS are introduced substances so in a natural lake system he doesn’t see why there would be a need unless there are indications of it being introduced into the waters.
“It is too expensive to just do it. PFAS testing is more expensive and unless there is any indication, most lakes are not tested for it,” he said.
Q: Now that we had our first snowfall of the season, we were wondering if the Wexford County Road Commission had any salt surplus from last season?
A: Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said the road commission adjusts its salt ordering every year to ensure the salt sheds are full. They get two deliveries every season, one in October and the other later in the season for backup supplies.
Although the road commission has to order a certain amount every year, Hanson said they can reduce it by up to 30% if supplies are high. For example, last season, the backup order was reduced because they didn’t use as much salt during the first part of the season.
To answer your question, however, Hanson said typically there is some salt leftover after every season, but it depends on the type of winter and how much backup salt is ordered.
