Q: I was wondering if I can get a FOIA report of all city paid employees and police wage reports?
A: Todd Keway is the Freedom of Information Act coordinator for the city of Cadillac. If you have questions about FOIA, you can reach him by calling (231) 775-0181 ext. 7341, emailing at foia@cadillac-mi.net or mailing to City of Cadillac 200 N. Lake Street, Cadillac, MI 49651.
On the city’s website there also is information about the FOIA process and a FOIA form that can be found here.
Q: I just noticed the two wreaths on the second gate at Maple Hill Cemetery. Who put them there?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to see if he could help find this answer.
Payne told Rover the city’s DPW put the wreaths out. He also said the wreaths were in storage from many years ago and it was decided to put them up at that location last year.
