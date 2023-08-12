CADILLAC — Rover continues to enjoy his summer and hopes everyone is doing the same.
If you haven’t noticed, hints of pumpkin spice are beginning to pop up everywhere. It’s in stores, it’s in candle scents, it’s in coffee and for some of our friends and neighbors, it’s in their blood. But Rover is resisting the allure of fall and, to a lesser extent, pumpkin spice. Fall’s time will come soon, but for now, it’s summer’s time to shine.
Next week the Northern District Fair is coming to Cadillac and Rover is excited about roaming the barns and looking at the animals, checking out the midway and the carnival rides and possibly attending an event in the grandstand one evening. Rover encourages Cadillac News readers to do the same if they are looking for something to do that is local, supports 4-H and the kids who worked all summer to have an animal to show.
This week’s Ask Rover answered readers’ questions about bike and walking police patrols, new field turf in Cadillac and when a local business is going to move into its new location.
Remember, if you have a question and you would like the newshound to sniff out an answer, email it to news@cadillacnews.com, submit it via the Cadillac News website or call (231) 775-6564. There also is an Ask Rover Facebook page that is getting rolled out where previous Ask Rover questions and answers are posted. You can submit questions there as well.
Q: Why we don’t have the “walking” police staff this summer in Cadillac? Have we stopped this practice?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Director of Public Safety Adam Ottjepka to see if he could shed some light on this answer. He told Rover the reason the city no longer does the foot and bike patrol program is there is a nationwide shortage of officers and the Cadillac Police Department has openings it’s trying to fill.
Ottjepka also said the department has taken proactive measures to fill those spots such as sponsoring candidates to go to the academy. If there was a good candidate to put on bike and foot patrol, Ottjepka said the city would sponsor them to become full-time officers.
He also said if anyone is interested in joining the department, the city is hiring and accepting applications.
Q: In the winter, will the new turf at Veterans Memorial Stadium need to be removed or covered up for protection?
A: Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the turf that was recently installed was designed for outdoor use, so there isn’t a need to cover it or remove it during the winter months.
She also said in the spring, once the snow melts and the ground thaws, district crews will prep the field by distributing a top coat of rubber granular material using special equipment. That also is done periodically throughout the year during the various seasons.
Q: When will Simply Delightful move into their new building?
A: Rover looked at a Cadillac News article from Aug. 1 to get the information needed to answer this question.
In the article by Chris Lamphere, it stated that Simply Delightful owner Steve Barnes bought the 109-year-old building from Ben Bigelow in 2022. He said Simply Delightful has been outgrowing its present location for some time. With the new building, Barnes said they’ll have to quadruple the amount of space.
While the bones of the structure remain solid, Barnes said quite a bit of interior work needs to be done before they’re ready to serve customers there. He said they’ll need to replace plumbing, install new heating and air conditioning, and in general clean the place up.
Barnes said the tentative plan is for the entire first floor of the structure to be used for retail space. The second floor will be used as a production area, where staff can make fudge, peanut brittle, caramel corn and other items sold at Simply Delightful and distributed wholesale. The third floor will be used as a storage area.
Barnes said these are preliminary ideas, however, and a lot could change between now and when work begins. He estimated they’ll have a better idea of the timeline of when work will begin within the next couple of months. He was hesitant to give any kind of prediction as to when the work would be finished.
When there is more to report the Cadillac News will be on the story.
