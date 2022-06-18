Q: With the high price of gas is the Cadillac Police Department doing things to help save on gas?
A: Rover reached out to the Cadillac Police Department and was told they are limiting the number of times officers leave patrol cars idling. Instead, officers will either park vehicles in the garage and turn them off when at the department or they will turn them off when leaving their vehicle when possible. The only exception is the K9 vehicle.
Operationally, the department is not limiting its patrols or anything they are doing in protecting the community.
It’s a similar situation at the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said deputies are still responding to all calls and doing patrols. Like the Cadillac Police Department, Doehring said they are pulling cars into the garage and turning them off when they return to the sheriff’s office.
He also said deputies will try to do a few more phone calls when following up on certain things, but they all are responding in person to calls. It is business as usual, according to Doehring.
Do you have a question for Rover? If so you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call it in to (231) 775-NEWS (6397)
