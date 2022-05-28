Q: Are there any requirements for owners of Habitat homes to maintain them?
A: Rover reached out to Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Gibbs who told Rover if there is an issue that is brought to the organization’s attention they can try to help address it, but legally there is nothing the organization can do to make a habitat homeowner do anything.
Just like anyone else who has a mortgage, the people in the habitat homes own the home. Habitat for Humanity builds the house but then sells it to the person. If a person has a particular complaint, Gibbs said they can call the habitat office at (231) 775-7561 and she can try to help get the issue addressed.
“Obviously, once a habitat partner, always a partner,” she said. “If we can help address something, we will.”
Q: The old KFC building in Cadillac was up for sale, but I haven’t seen the for sale sign. Has it been sold and what’s going in there?
A: Rover reached out to the City of Cadillac and talked to Abagail Pluger. She told Rover the building has sold and the owner was not sure what they were going to do or what business would reside in the location. She also told Rover the owner currently is cleaning out and remodeling the interior of the building.
Do you want to ask Rover a question? It is easy, just email the question to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
