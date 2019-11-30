Q: Has there been any talk about Kohl’s going in where Big Lots was?
A: With the Christmas shopping season here, this question seems to be the perfect question to find an answer to. Rover called Haring Township Zoning Administrator Michael Green last week and left a message to see if he could shed any light on this question. Green called Rover back and said he has not heard anything about Kohl’s moving into the old Big Lots building. He also said he would assume if Kohl’s was going to locate in Haring Township at that location they would demo the building and build a new one.
If they didn’t take that route, Green said they wouldn’t need to get a permit from the Township. He said the retailer could renovate the building, get the building permits and whatever they needed from the county.
If Rover finds out more about this question or finds out that Kohl’s is looking to put a store in Haring Township or a different location in the Cadillac area he will update this answer.
Q: There is a maple tree down in the area of Bremer and North streets. Why hasn’t the city removed it?
A: Rover called Cadillac Department Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who said he was not aware of any city tree in that area that needed to be taken care of. He said he was going to check on it and get back to Rover as it might belong to a private citizen. After doing some checking, Payne confirmed the reason why the city hasn’t removed it was due to the tree not being on city property and resting against a shed and another tree.
