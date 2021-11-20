Q: When does the city stop picking up leaves? If it just snows an inch or two, do they still pick up? How much snow does it take to stop it or is there an end date no matter what?
A: The city’s website states that yard waste is picked up weekly on scheduled garbage days from the first week in April through the last week in November or until the first snow. It also states that residents must put all yard waste in a designated paper bag that can be purchased at a local grocery/hardware store.
Residents also may use a designated waste can that is marked “yard waste” to put grass clippings and limbs in.
With snow falling already, Rover also called the city’s utility department and talk with director Jeff Dietlin. He told Rover the end date is the end of November and even if there is no snow at the beginning of December the service is done for the year. He also said the recent snowfall that has already melted does not stop the service.
Dietlin said there needs to be a significant snowfall for the service to be stopped short of the Nov. 30 end date. What significant means can differ depending on the amount and when it happens, but when the snow doesn’t melt Dietlin said that likely will be the end of the service for the season.
“If we have a significant snowfall in November we will end it, but if it happened in October, we would still pick up in November,” he said. “A significant snowfall is half a foot that doesn’t go away. There is no firm number but significant is when it stays.”
If you have a question for Rover, you can email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
Q: Has the city of Cadillac’s water been tested regarding the level of lead in the system recently, and if so, what was the level?
A: Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin said the city’s water is tested routinely throughout the year and the amount of lead in the city water, which is taken directly from the city’s wells, is non-detect.
He also said the city is required by the state to do testing every three years that tests the water of older homes in the city that possibly could have lead pipes. Those test results of the 30 homes that were tested were non-detect to 24 parts per billion.
The EPA Lead and Copper Rule has set drinking water standards with two levels of protection.
Action levels for lead are 15 parts per billion in more than 10% of customer taps sampled. An action level is a level for enforcement. The maximum contaminant level goal is zero. This is the level determined to be safe according to toxicological and biomedical considerations, independent of feasibility.
Dietlin said of the 30 homes tested, there were 27 that were non-detects, with two having minimal amounts and one with 24 parts per billion. As a result, Dietlin said the city sent letters to that residence about what they should do. He stressed that it wasn’t the city’s water system that was causing the elevated lead levels in those homes but came from inside the home.
If it can be determined the home was at any point connected to a city-owned lead line, then the city would pay to replace the home-owned piping. If it can’t be determined, then it is up to the homeowner to address the issue.
He also said if the water is allowed to run for a brief time, it will flush the lead out and the homeowner will not have the lead in their water.
